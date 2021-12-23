MANUU to host 5th National Urdu Social Sciences Congress

Hyderabad: The School of Arts and Social Sciences (SA&SS) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organising the fifth National Urdu Social Science Congress-2022 online on February 2 and 3, 2022. The theme is "Social Sciences in South Asia".

According to Prof. Farida Siddiqui, convenor and dean, SA&SS, in addition to eight departments of the school, Al-Berui Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion & Inclusive Policy (ACSSEIP), Haroon Khan Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies (HKCDS) and the Centre for Women's Studies are participating.

The sub-themes are - Feminism in South Asia: Negotiating New Terrains, Public Administration in South Asia, Post-Covid Scenario and Social Work: Challenges and Prospects, Pandemic & Politics in South Asia, Islamic Studies in South Asia: Trends & Possibilities, New Developments in Historical Research in South Asia, Migration & Cultural Exchange in South Asia, Post- Pandemic Growth in South Asia

According to Dr. Kaneez Zehra, co-convenor, papers should be written in Urdu (inpage/unicode) only. Interested participants can submit abstracts to nusscmanuu@gmail.com till January 5, 2022. They would be informed about acceptance of the abstracts by January 7. The last date for submission of complete papers is January 25. The online registration form is available at website manuu.edu.in. Online link of the congress will be provided to the registered participants only. For details, interested persons may contact 98482-48946; email: nusscmanuu@gmail.com.