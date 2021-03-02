Many denizens wary, avoid Covid vaccination

Abids: Several denizens are apprehensive about getting a jab due to misinformation on social media. Despite authorities trying to clear air on safety and efficacy of various Covid vaccines that have been approved on emergency use authorization basis across the world, people continue to remain hesitant in getting vaccinated.



An octogenarian, C Bhairya at Sahrudhaya Healthcare Centre, observing the vaccination drive, said, "During Covid-19 period nothing happened to people who are cautious about health. Though people tested positive, in no time they were cured. Then, is there any necessity of taking vaccine? Even though, if we take vaccine, the doctors are not sure of preventing us from Covid-19."

"Covid vaccination drive has began but I am hesitant to take the vaccine, as there is no clarity whether after taking vaccine we would not get Covid and also there is no clarity whether after taking vaccination we would not develop any side-effects," said V Janardhan, 65, a resident of Trimulgherry.

However, doctors clarified about the misperceptions on vaccination. Dr Krishna Reddy Nallamalla, Regional Director (South Asia), ACCESS Health International, said, "Some people have the allergic tendency to various items, including food, drugs, lotions, dyes, cold, heat, sunlight etc. These people can develop an allergic reaction to a vaccine or drug. Even the sight of a needle induces adverse event of fainting in some people. Soreness at the site of the injection is common with many injections and more so with various types of vaccines."

However, a majority of them tend to be mild. That is the reason for insisting that people wait for 30 minutes at the vaccination facility after receiving the vaccine so that they can be attended to if they develop any serious allergic reaction. Development of fever and muscle pains is a sign of immune response to the vaccine or the adjuvant; hence, it is normal if healthy enough, he added.

On the other hand, the people's perception is blamed on the increased use of social media, which now got a nom de guerre of spreading misinformation and increasing scare amongst smartphone users with unverified posts. "There are so many posts in the social media I have seen and read regarding the deaths of the people after taking vaccination and there is also news around regarding the various side effects after taking a vaccination. So, I believe, it's better to take healthy Covid-19 measures and maintain health and hygiene to prevent ourselves from coronavirus," said V Sravanthi, a resident of Chintal.