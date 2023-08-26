Mars Inc to invest Rs 800 cr in phase-II expansion in TS

Hyderabad: Global pet food major Mars Inc has announced an investment of Rs 800 crore to commence phase-II expansion in Telangana.

Mars Petcare has a plant with fixed capital investment of Rs 200 crore in Siddipet district where they manufacture pet food under well-known brands such as Pedigree and Whiskers. The latest announcement takes the total fixed capital investment of Mars Inc in the State from Rs 200 crore to Rs 1,500 crore. On December 17, 2021, Mars Petcare signed a MoU with the government of Telangana for the expansion of their manufacturing plant in Telangana with an additional investment of Rs 500 crore.

Telangana State delegation led by the Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met with Sekhar Krishnamoorthy, Chief Data and Analytics Officer for Pet Nutrition at Mars Inc in New York. Given the rapid growth in the pet food market in India, Mars has expressed interest in commencing phase-II expansion of their plant in Siddipet.

Telangana government and Mars Inc agreed to get into a broad base partnership to establish initiatives to improve pet care and pet nutrition in the country.

Possibilities around the creation of a comprehensive base for Mars Inc in areas such as R&D, digital transformation, agri supply chains, innovation, and sustainability were also discussed at the meeting.