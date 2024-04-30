Live
- PM Modi to campaign in Telangana today, to address in Zaheerabad and Medak
- Cong holds unique demonstration against BJP with ‘gadidi guddu’
- CM Jagan to address public meeting in Tangutur today
- LS polls: Cong revs up outreach prog to tilt scales in its favour
- Guntur: Pension distribution to begin tomorrow
- Natural resources worth Rs 2,540 cr looted in Ponnur, alleges Dhulipala
- YS Jagan to campaign in Kadapa district today, address public meetings
- Mercury at 47 degrees, red alert sounded for many parts of State
- Maruti Suzuki holds mileage rally
- MEIL bags 2,000 MW project in Karnataka
Just In
Maruti Suzuki holds mileage rally
Highlights
Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki NEXA has organised a mileage rally for Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid customers from The Park Hotel to Wonderla Amusement Park in the city on Monday. Over 40+ customers along with their families participated in the rally. The mileage achieved during the rally surpassed customer expectations.
Three customers completed the rally of 51 km with less than one litre of fuel while others were in the range of one to two litres. Customers were surprised to look at the mileage of their own cars during the rally and even shared their experiences. Notably, the Grand Vitara holds a place in India Book of Records for covering 1,436 km on a single full tank.
