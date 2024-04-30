Maruti Suzuki holds mileage rally

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki NEXA has organised a mileage rally for Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid customers from The Park Hotel to Wonderla Amusement Park in the city on Monday. Over 40+ customers along with their families participated in the rally. The mileage achieved during the rally surpassed customer expectations.

Three customers completed the rally of 51 km with less than one litre of fuel while others were in the range of one to two litres. Customers were surprised to look at the mileage of their own cars during the rally and even shared their experiences. Notably, the Grand Vitara holds a place in India Book of Records for covering 1,436 km on a single full tank.