Mask rule goes for a toss in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: The first day of the monsoon session of the Assembly saw the policy makers breaking Covid rules soon after the announcement by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on the guidelines.



In his initial remarks explaining the circumstances under which the session was being conducted, the Speaker read out the new guidelines saying that wearing of masks was compulsory for all and in case of sneeze or cough they have to cover their mouth with a kerchief, etc and strictly maintain social distancing. He also asked them to use hand sanitisers frequently during the proceedings and sanitise their mobile phones and laptops. While social distancing was strictly maintained, usage of masks seems to have caused discomfort to some.

Soon after that when he asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to move a condolence resolution on former President Pranab Mukherjee, the Chief Minister who came to the Assembly with 'Sella' instead of mask tried his best to cover his mouth and nose with it but while reading out the condolence message had to struggle with it to keep it in place.

Later, when he was called upon to move another condolence resolution for TRS Dubbaka MLA S Ramalinga Reddy who died recently, the Chief Minister chose not to cover his mouth and nose.

State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Health Minister E Rajendar, Housing Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, MLAs Sudhir Reddy, B Suman, G Sunitha and Padma Devendar Reddy, who participated in the discussion over the resolution, chose to pull down the masks before making their speeches.

However, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Social Welfare Minister K Eswar and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka strictly adhered to the safety norms and wore the mask when they spoke in the House. The Speaker also kept his mask in tact throughout the proceedings.

The scene was similar in the Legislative Council as well. While Chairman G Sukhender Reddy was seen wearing his mask throughout the proceedings, some members chose to pull it down while giving their speeches.