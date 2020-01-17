Mass hunger stir over Citizenship Amendment Act likely from tomorrow

Mehdipatnam: The alliance against CAA, NRC (Telangana), which was formed by several social and religious organizations, has decided to organise hunger strike at a massive level in the Gandhian way, over the silence of TRS government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) starting from January 18. But the police are yet to give permission for the proposed event.

According to organisers, this would be the next level of protests in the city against the CAA and proposed NRC for pressuring the Central government to roll back the controversial Act, which 'discriminates on the basis religion.' In this endeavour, the office of the Alliance, an initiative of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, was inaugurated by former High Court Judge, Justice Chandrakumar, here on Wednesday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrakumar felt that the Central government which came up with discriminatory provision cannot claim that it was doing good for the persecuted minorities of neighbouring nations. "Never in the history of India, law like this came into existence. In 1955, Citizen's Act was enacted, which was within years of Independence and partition that saw huge migration on both sides amidst violence.

None of the founding fathers including Sardar Patel raised objection or thought of this kind of provision. The Act was amended once in 1984, following creation of Bangladesh. But none of the Prime Ministers, even including BJP's Atal Bihari Vajpayee, discussed this kind of discriminatory law. We are not against inviting persecuted minorities from these countries, but it should not be done based on religion," he pointed out.

Human Rights activist Jeevan Kumar said that everyone should uphold the values of human dignity preached by the Architect of Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar, but, unfortunately, the agenda of Hindutva was being implemented. "Even after more than 70 years of Independence, Hindus are being brainwashed about the rapid population growth amongst Muslims, which was never proved," he added.

Woman activist Khalida Parveen felt that there was a need for reaching out to the grassroots for making everyone understand the hidden agenda of CAA. JIH leader Sadiq Ahmed said that the new law was an attempt to divide the citizens along religious lines, which, he said, would be opposed by everyone if they understood it properly.