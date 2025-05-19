Massive Response to Hydra’s Driver Recruitment in Hyderabad

It is well known that Hydra has been causing significant trouble for encroachers in Hyderabad over the past year. Frequent demolitions and extensive news coverage have kept Hydra in the headlines, making it a major issue among the people.

Given its fame, it's no surprise that jobs in Hydra have become highly sought after. When Hydra announced driver positions, youth from all districts in the state rushed to apply. Large crowds gathered near the Hydra parking office, eager to secure a job. The incident that occurred on Monday, May 19, is detailed below.

Hydra issued a notification for the recruitment of 200 driver positions on an outsourcing basis. Applications were accepted from Monday until Wednesday (May 19–21). The organization prioritized individuals who had recently attempted the police constable exams but missed out by a small margin. Youth from all districts eagerly lined up from 10 a.m. to apply for these positions.

Hydra had previously recruited several employees through outsourcing. In February 2025, Hydra appointed 357 new outsourcing workers to DRF.

These employees were sent to the Amberpet Police Training Center for a week-long training program, after which they were deployed in the field. Hydra Commissioner Ranganath participated in the training program and provided guidance to the recruits.



