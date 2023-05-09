Mayawati has no right to speak on dalits: BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS on Monday said that the BSP chief Mayawati had lost the right to speak on behalf of dalits after she had surrendered to the BJP by not questioning their anti-people policies.

Addressing a press conference here at the BRSLP office, Government Whip Balraj criticised the BSP chief for targeting Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in her public meeting on Sunday.

He said that when people of Uttar Pradesh gave a chance to Mayawati, she did nothing but had her own statues. He alleged that the BSP had become the tail party of BJP, adding that the era of Mayawati was over.

The BRS leader said the BSP was not questioning the BJP because she feared the saffron party would bring out the wrong doings she had committed when she was the Chief Minister of UP.

He said dalits would not have faced the plight if Mayawati had continued the late Kansiram’s aspirations. The MLA alleged that the State BSP chief Praveen Kumar misused the opportunity given by KCR and started an organisation, SWERO, to praise himself.