Mayor Bonthu Rammohan okays FoB relocation

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan along with Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin and Khairtabad Zonal Commissioner P Pravinya inspected proposed site for relocation of a foot over bridge (FOB) at Bapughat in LangarHouz on Tuesday.

Langar Houz division corporator Mohd Wajji Uzama said that on receiving several representations from roadside vendors at Babughat in LangarHouz for relocation of FoB, MLA Kausar Mohiuddin represented the issue to GHMC authorities.

"Accordingly, Mayor and Zonal Commissioner inspected the area and approved the relocation of FoB and directed the officials concerned to change the site and commence the works at the earliest," added the corporator.