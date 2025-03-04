Mayor hands over posting orders to 174 jr asst recruits in GHMC

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Monday handed over posting orders to 174 junior assistants in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. These appointments, part of the Group 4 recruitment process, were facilitated by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC).

The newly appointed junior assistants will be stationed at the GHMC head office, as well as various zonal and circle offices, with the Mayor personally delivering the posting orders to the respective employees.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi took the opportunity to extend her heartfelt congratulations to all the candidates who secured placements. She expressed her joy in providing employment to so many individuals within the GHMC. Furthermore, she encouraged each employee to remain diligent and committed, emphasising that securing a government job should not lead to complacency. Instead, she urged them to strive for excellence and enhance the reputation of the corporation.

The Mayor emphasised the importance of effective health and sanitation management within the city, urging that the well-being of the residents be prioritised. She expressed gratitude to the esteemed Chief Minister for facilitating significant job opportunities.

Additional Commissioner of Administration Venugopal, Joint Commissioner Srinivas, AMC Jeevan Kumar, and others were present.