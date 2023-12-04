MBT’s Amjedullah to reveal the reality of AIMIM’s win

Hyderabad: After losing the Yakutpura Assembly seat to AIMIM’s Jaffer Hussain Meraj with just 810 votes, MBT candidate Amjedullah Khan stated that the ground reality behind the win would be revealed shortly. He alleged of heavy bogus votes in the segment.

Speaking to the media after the declaration of his loss in the constituency, Amjedullah said that he accepted the defeat by just 800 votes and said that the reality has to be accepted. The MBT spokesperson, however, held that his party workers are currently investigating CCTV clippings from the polling centres in Yakutpura.

Amjedullah alleged of the heavy bogus voting on the day of the elections, he accused the police of having misguided his team and led them to detain him amid polling.

He further alleged that the information slips that were meant to reach every person in the constituency were also not distributed properly and were distributed with the AIMIM party symbol, which is a violation.

Stating that all his allegations are being verified, Amjed asserted the credibility behind MIM’s win would be revealed in 48 hours. Jaffer Hussain won the seat from Yakutpura with 46,010 polled votes while Amjed Khan received 45,200 polled votes.