MDC celebrates 82nd Raising Day of Army Dental Corps

Hyderabad: Station dental officers of Hyderabad-Secunderabad Garrison celebrated the 82nd Army Dental Corps Raising Day at Military Dental Centre (Gough Lines).

A release said, as part of the celebrations, an extravaganza was organised including various indoor and outdoor competitions, cultural programmes. Prizes were given to the best performers of the unit.

Also to make the occasion more memorable, former Director- General, Dental Services, Lieutenant-General SM Londhe, and other senior dignitaries, including Lieutenant-General JS Sidana, Commandant, MCEME & Colonel Commandant Corps of EME joined the celebrations, said a senior officer of defence wing, Hyderabad.