Medaram: Festivities in full swing as Sammakka arrives

Medaram (Mulugu) : The arrival of Goddess Sammakka from an undisclosed location on Chilukalagutta hill to the altars (gaddelu) is one of the most pious moments of the four-day biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara.

A day after the arrival of her daughter, Goddess Sammakka made her appearance in the form of Kumkum Bharani (vermillion casket) at the altars on Thursday. It was a herculean task for the tribal priests to reach out to the altars with the vermillion casket as they encountered a large number of devotees who jostled with each other to have a glimpse of the Goddess.

It may be mentioned here that the ritual before bringing the deity was a private affair of the hereditary priests. It’s believed for centuries that they brought the Goddess who was seated beneath a 200-meter ‘sorangam’ (tunnel) on Chilukalagutta.

As soon as the priests emerged from the Chilukalagutta, in honour to the tribal deities, Mulugu Superintendent of Police Sabarish fired three gunshots. It also marks the arrival of Goddess Sammakka in procession. The procession takes a lot of time as the devotees roll on the path with folded hands with the intention that priests walk over them. Late in the night, the procession reached the altars. The ritual was completed after the

priests tied the vermillion casket to a bamboo pole, representing Sammakka.Meanwhile, the administration has a tough task in hand to manage the crowds who descend in large numbers on Friday. Friday is the only day all the deities appear at the altars.