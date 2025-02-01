Medchal residents pitch for IT park

Hyderabad: The residents of the northern part of the city on Friday submitted a representation to the District Collector, Medchal, urging the State government to allocate one of the two proposed IT parks to Medchal and its surrounding areas.

The representations highlighted Medchal's suitability for the new IT parks, citing factors such as ample land availability, excellent connectivity via the Outer Ring Road (ORR), MMTS, and the upcoming Medchal metro. They also highlighted the growing talent pool in the region, which could support a thriving IT ecosystem. Highlighting why Medchal deserves an IT Park, Sampath Reddy, member of Medchal Metro Sadhana Samithi, said, “While Hyderabad has flourished with multiple IT hubs, especially Kokapet and Gachibowli, North Hyderabad remains overlooked.

A dedicated IT park in Medchal will correct this imbalance and ensure inclusive development. Medchal is a gateway to North Telangana and is seamlessly connected via NH-44, Outer Ring Road (ORR), railways, and the upcoming Metro expansion, making it a high-potential IT corridor, and the region has a vast government and private land available for immediate world-class IT infrastructure development.” “Establishing an IT Park in Medchal will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, boost local businesses, drive real estate growth, and make North Hyderabad a key region for the State,” he added.