Medchal: Three killed in ghastly mishap

Hyderabad: Three persons died when their vehicle rammed into a lorry near Kandlakoya, Medchal district on Sunday night. Another nine persons were injured, among them two persons' condition is critical.



A ration shop owner Shankar Gupta (46), resident of Gummididala, Sangareddy district, along with his wife, son and two daughters, wife's sister's family and brother-in-law went to Srisailam on Sunday morning. They took the car of one Narasimha Reddy. They started return journey at 5 pm on the same day.



At the temporary toll plaza at Kandlakoya junction, their vehicle rammed into the lorry going in front of them. Shankar Gupta, his brother-in-law Suresh and driver Narasimha Reddy died on the spot with severe head injuries. Two women – Rupa and Sandhya – received severe injuries and their condition is critical. The remaining seven people were also injured. The injured were shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad. The bodies were shifted to Gandhi hospital.

Medchal police registered a case and took up investigation.

Narasimha Reddy, who drove the vehicle, runs his car on rent for a private company. He took Shankar Gupta and others since it was Sunday. As he has to attend duty on Monday, he drove the vehicle with high speed. Police suspect he might fallen asleep as Narasimha Reddy had no rest since he was continuously driving since morning.

Earlier, four persons were killed on the spot while one person was injured after a container lorry rammed the car in which they were travelling on the National Highway 44 at Seethagondi village in Gudihathnoor mandal early on Monday.

Three of the victims were from the same family hailing from Adilabad town.

Gudihathnoor Inspector Nylu said the victims were Syed Rafathullah Ahmed (56), his elder daughter Sabiyam Hasmi (26), nephew Syed Wajahath (17), residents of Mohammadnagar in Adilabad district centre and Shamshuruddin (50), driver of the car from KRK Colony in the town. Dr Zubiya Hasmi, the younger daughter of Rafathullah, was injured.

Rafathulla, Sabiya, Wajahathulla and Samshu received fatal injuries when the container lorry hit the car from behind, resulting in the car crashing into a truck which was moving in front of it around 3.30 am.

Zubiya was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. Her condition was stated to be critical. The five were returning to Adilabad from Hyderabad.

Rash driving by the driver of the container lorry is suspected to be the cause of the accident. A case was registered and investigation is on.