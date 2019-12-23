Medipally: Student unions seek govt institutions

Medipally: Various student unions on Monday started signature campaign to mount pressure on leaders for establishing government junior, degree and polytechnic colleges, 100-bed hospital and library in Medipally mandal.

AISF state vice president Putta Lakshman led the taken out in Peerjadiguda. He raised concerns that there was no college in the mandal which has about 2.5 lakh people. "The issue has been taken to the notice of leaders and officials concerned," he added. Student leaders Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Mahinder, Mahesh, Harish, Sai Krishna and others were present.