Meet held on developing entrepreneurial mindset among students

Hyderabad: To foster entrepreneurial mindsets and develop 21st century skills in Grade 11 and Grade 9 students across 409 schools in Telangana’s 33 districts, Ankuram Business Innovators Programme and Ankuram Entrepreneurial Mindsets Programme for academic year 2024-25 was launched at the ‘Ankuram Launch and Showcase 2024’ at T-Hub in the city on Wednesday.

The event also highlighted the success of last year’s programme, which engaged over 2,800 students from 35 schools. Top 20 business ideas from Grade 11 participants were showcased, with 995 students receiving seed money from Samagra Shiksha Telangana. Organised by Samagra Shiksha Telangana in partnership with Udhyam Learning Foundation, Inquilab Foundation, Y-Hub, and OakNorth, the event drew more than 200 attendees.

Apoorva Bhaskar Dasyam, CEO, Y-Hub, India’s first youth and adolescent focused innovation centre, said, “We at Y-Hub have always emphasised on the holistic development of our students, ensuring they are equipped with 21st century skills. We remain committed to providing the resources and support necessary for students to stay relevant and lead the race in this ever-evolving world.”

Mekin Mahenshwari, CEO & founder of Udhyam Learning Foundation, said, “What started as a pilot across 35 Govt schools in Telangana is now poised to scale up across 409 schools spread across all 33 districts, touching nearly 50,000 students of Classes 9 and 11. We believe that transformation cannot happen in silos. By combining Udhyam’s rich experience in entrepreneurial mindset building across India, with Inqui-labs strong understanding of the Telangana context and overlaying this with Y-Hub’s connect with the Telangana Innovation and startup ecosystem we are creating a model where the school system converges with the startup and business ecosystem, equipping students with the core mindsets and competencies to thrive in the ‘everyday changing world’ that they will transition into. Schools represent the roots of change, and our grassroots approach ensures that the seeds of entrepreneurial mindsets are sown early, leading to longer term sustainable change.”

Vivek Piddempally, co-founder, Inqui-lab said, “We are proud to associate with Anukuram, an initiative that empowers our students by nurturing their entrepreneurial potential. Together, with Udhyam learning, samagra shiksha and Inqui-lab foundation we intend to make a lasting difference in the lives of our young entrepreneurs.”