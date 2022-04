Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma meets KTR

Hyderabad: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday called upon Telangana IT Minister KTR in Hyderabad. Taking to his Twitter handle Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tweeted "Glad to meet my dear friend and Minister ITE & Communication Shri @KTRTRS and his wife at their residence in Hyderabad."





Responding to Conrad Sangma's tweet KTR tweeted "Always a pleasure meeting you dear @SangmaConrad Ji."

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, who is on the Hyderabad tour met IT Minister KTR at the Pragathi Bhavan and is believed to have discussed various aspects. The IT Minister is reported to have discussed the relations and business between Meghalaya and Telangana states.