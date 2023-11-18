Meghalaya MLAs attend public policy workshop at ISB

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB), in association with the Government of Meghalaya, successfully conducted the third fully residential public policy workshop for MLAs from Meghalaya. The workshop was organised by the Bharti Institute of Public Policy along with the Meghalaya Institute of Governance.

Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly Thomas A Sangma, leader of the Opposition, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, Government Chief Whip Nujorki Sungoh and the Opposition Chief Whip Saleng A Sangma, along with 35 MLAs and 20 officials of the Assembly and Meghalaya Institute of Governance attended the workshop on November 16-18.

The workshop will help the MLAs develop innovative entrepreneurship and investment ecosystems in the State. This will help the youth find employment opportunities. The MLAs were trained in ways in which they could improve livelihoods in tribal belts and rural areas.

The workshop commenced with an introductory session by Aarushi Jain, policy director, BIPP, focusing on understanding the Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship and activities to advance the constituency development plans.

The participants engaged in a series of sessions led by eminent speakers, including Amarjeet Sinha, IAS (retd.), former adviser to the PM, and Venu Rajamony, former ambassador to the Netherlands. Prof. Ashwini Chhatre, executive director, BIPP, held a session on "Forest Economy and Improving Livelihoods”, emphasising initiatives to improve livelihoods through forest economy.

Sampath Kumar, the Principal Secretary and Development Commissioner, Meghalaya, conducted a workshop. He said, “we look forward to strengthening the collaboration between the State government and ISB. These workshops go a long way towards collaborative governance, thereby facilitating discussions between the academia, executive, and the legislature.”

The MLAs visited T-HUB, the public-private startup ecosystem enabler of the Telangana government. The workshop provided an excursion opportunity to the Telangana State Integrated Command and Control Centre, a unique state-of-the-art centre in the country.