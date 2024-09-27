MEIL signs MoU with Maharashtra govt for 4000 MW pumped storage projects

Hyderabad: Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to develop two prominent Pumped Storage Projects with a total capacity of 4000 MW: the Kamod Pumped Storage Project in Nandurbar District and the Ghosla Pumped Storage Project in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District.

MEIL is executing its first pumped storage hydro projects under the 'Build-Operate-Maintain (BOM)' method. These two projects will involve an estimated investment of Rs. 21,100 crores and are expected to generate employment for approximately 2,500 people.

MEIL plans to complete the Ghosla Pumped Storage Project within three and a half years, while the Kamod Pumped Storage Project is expected to be completed in five years. The MoU signing event was attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deepak Kapoor, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department, representing the Maharashtra state government. MEIL was represented by company President R.V.R. Kishore, along with Girish, Ravi Kiran, and Sameer Jha.