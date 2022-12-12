MEIL wins Maharashtra govt accolades

Hyderabad: City-based major infrastructure company, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) said it has been felicitated by the Maharashtra government for the company's role in readying phase-1 of the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented a letter of appreciation to Megha Engineering Managing Director PV Krishna Reddy and director Ch Subbaiah at an event held in Nagpur on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Nagpur on Sunday, inaugurated the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg's phase-I, which is 502 km out of the total 701-km-long expressway.

MEIL has executed a cumulative 85.40 km of two segments in this project. The construction of the express road will provide an opportunity for the development of Vidarbha, Marathwada and Uttara Maharashtra regions. In addition, travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai will be reduced by seven hours.

Currently, of the first phase of the expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi that is ready, 31 km from Shivamadaka to Khadki Amgaon in Nagpur was executed by MEIL. The company has completed 18 minor bridges, three interchanges, three flyovers, two viaducts, nine vehicular underpasses (VUP), 12 pedestrian underpasses (PUP), four light vehicular underpasses (LVUP), six canal bridges, 58 box culverts in the 31-km stretch along with 27 utility culverts and one wild animal overpass, is also completed.

The company has completed 54.40 km of road in the second segment allotted, from Bendewadi to Fatehabad villages in Aurangabad district. As part of this, the company constructed one main bridge, 32 minor bridges, a tunnel and an interchange on this road, along with the construction of four viaducts, 69 box culverts, 26 vehicle and light vehicle underpasses, 17 cattle underpasses, one vehicular overpass (VOP), one wild animal underpass and two wild animal overpasses. Here, vehicles can travel at 150 km per hour.