Men beats brother to death in Old City in Hyderabad over a dispute

In a horrific incident, a man who was not in a good mental state hit Anna with a stone and killed him in Old City of Hyderabad. According to the details, Gummadi Anjaneyulu and Suresh Kumar are brothers from Chandrayanagutta's Indiranagar Basti. Anjaneyulu's wife was heating water on the wood stove in front of the house. Suresh Kumar argued with her saying that his eyes having burning sensation due to the smoke. Subsequently he beat her.



However, Anjaneyulu questioned the younger brother as to why he beat his wife. Anjaneyulu fell down in the fight that took place in this order. He picked up a nearby rock and threw it on his brother's head, leaving him dead on the spot.



The police reached the spot and arrested the accused. However, the police said that his mental condition was not good and he was wandering around. A case has been registered and investigation has been started.