Mental wellness event ‘FEEL 2024’ held

Hyderabad: City-based Goodmind.app, a mental wellness startup hosted the 4th edition of mental wellness event, ‘FEEL 2024,’ in Hyderabad on Sunday. The annual event witnessed participation of about 3,000 people attending art therapy workshop, panel discussion, open mic sessions, and experts talk on strategies for managing mental health challenges.

Delivering the welcome address, Saniya Mohammed, Founder and CEO, Goodmind.app spoke about the power of technology in providing access to mental healthcare. She said, “Technology can play a crucial role in making mental healthcare more accessible. That is the reason behind creating goodmind.app. We are connecting people with therapists, psychologists, and psychiatrists.”

In a special address, Sita Pallacholla, CEO, We Hub, spoke about strong human resilience in a complex world. She suggested the young generation to recognise one’s own limitations, seek support from experts, and foster a sense of community to tap into inner strength.

Ajith Rangnekar, Director General, RICH, delivering the keynote address highlighted the importance of embracing humility. He further said, “To navigate complexities of our time, it is essential to approach challenges with humility, and willingness to learn from others.”

The address by special guests was followed with a panel discussion. In the panel discussion, Vikas Katragadda, Co-Founder, Naandi Ventures, emphasised on practicing yoga and meditation to overcome mental state of helplessness. Dr Gowri Iyer, Asst Prof, Public Health Foundation, discussed about affordability and accessibility to mental health. Rashi Srivastav, Chief Digital Officer, Quentelli, shared her insights on entrepreneurial journey, including its highs and lows. Vinutha Naga Rallapalli, CSA, We Hub, also spoke about how entrepreneurship is a lonely journey.

The evening ended with art therapy workshop and open mic sessions where individuals shared their stories and personal experiences.