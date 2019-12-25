Meritorious cops felicitated by Hyderabad City Police

Hyderabad: City Police introduced KPI (KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS) in the year 2016. The recognition and reward of staff at every level with outstanding/very good performance takes place on a monthly basis in various wings: 17 functional verticals in Law & Order Police Stations; Special Branch; Traffic Branch; Task Force; CAR Head Quarters; CPL Amberpet; City Security Wing; IT Cell; Communication; Main & Zonal PCRs; SHE Team; Bharosa Support Centre & CCS, DD, Hyd.

The assessment and presentation of rewards is done to assess the performance of each vertical depending upon the nature of the work and to bring professionalism at the cutting edge level by ensuring specialization of man power under each verticals.

Police officers and personnel at the commissionerate level were issued letters of appreciation and were also suitably rewarded by Anjani Kumar, the Commissioner of Police, for their best performance in their field of work for the months of August and September at the CP Office on Tuesday.

The CP also rewarded an amount of Rs 5000 to top 15 Inspectors and Meritorious Service Entry (MSE) to top 25 Inspectors and 25 Court Duty Officers who showed outstanding performance in disposal of 1,964 cases in National Lok Adalath. Additional CP (Crimes & SIT) Shikha Goel, Avinash Mohanty, Joint CP, were present.