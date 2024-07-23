Live
Just In
Meru International School Launches inter school fest, Merutsav 2024
Hyderabad: Meru International School kicked off its annual inter school festival, Merutsav 2024, with enthusiastic participation from students across the city. The event began with competitive matches in Table Tennis, Badminton, and Basketball, showcasing the sporting talents of young athletes.
Merutsav 2024 is themed around the five pillars of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG): Planet, Peace, People, Prosperity, and Partnership, aiming to educate students on global issues and sustainable development.
The grand inauguration ceremony, graced by Meru International School’s leadership team, highlighted the importance of sports, education, and community in shaping future leaders.
Over 40 schools and approximately 2500 students from grades 1 to 12 actively participate in activities promoting teamwork and leadership at Merutsav 2024. The festival features a diverse line-up of sports and events running until August 3rd, offering thrilling competitions and cultural exchanges for all participants and spectators.
The event includes Table Tennis referees from the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and Basketball referees from the Basketball Federation of India, ensuring fair play and professionalism at the event.
For more information and event updates, visit Merutsav official page:
https://meruinternationalschool.com/merutsav2024/
About Meru International School:
Meru International School, a prominent educational institution in Hyderabad, emphasizes holistic development and academic excellence while preparing students for a globalized future. It operates campuses in Miyapur and Tellapur.