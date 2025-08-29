  • Menu
Merutsav 2025 Transforms from Sports Triumph to Cultural Spectacle at Meru International School

Merutsav 2025 Transforms from Sports Triumph to Cultural Spectacle at Meru International School
Hyderabad’s Meru International School launched the cultural segment of Merutsav 2025 on August 22, following a successful sports festival that saw 1,800+ student athletes from 40+ schools compete in 25+ events.

The two-day cultural extravaganza brings together over 3,000 students for 70+ activities spanning music, dance, theatre, art, debate, and innovation challenges. Guided by the theme Evolve ’25 – Think. Create. Adapt., the festival celebrates resilience, creativity, and holistic growth.

Founder Meghana Gorukanti Jupally emphasized Merutsav’s role in nurturing confident, compassionate, and future-ready leaders. With 5,000+ participants overall, Merutsav 2025 remains a landmark interschool festival in South India.

