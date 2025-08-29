Live
Merutsav 2025 Transforms from Sports Triumph to Cultural Spectacle at Meru International School
Highlights
Hyderabad’s Meru International School launched the cultural segment of Merutsav 2025 on August 22, following a successful sports festival that saw 1,800+ student athletes from 40+ schools compete in 25+ events.
The two-day cultural extravaganza brings together over 3,000 students for 70+ activities spanning music, dance, theatre, art, debate, and innovation challenges. Guided by the theme Evolve ’25 – Think. Create. Adapt., the festival celebrates resilience, creativity, and holistic growth.
Founder Meghana Gorukanti Jupally emphasized Merutsav’s role in nurturing confident, compassionate, and future-ready leaders. With 5,000+ participants overall, Merutsav 2025 remains a landmark interschool festival in South India.
