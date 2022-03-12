Metro Rail & JD Institute unveil ‘Bunaai Utsav’

Hyderabad: As a unique community engagement initiative, the Hyderabad Metro Rail passengers enjoyed a live ramp walk and fashion show organised with a mission to acknowledge the age-old handloom textiles of Telangana and generate awareness on contributions of the local community of weavers and craftsmen to this art on Friday.

The initiative was a part of the collaboration between the L&T Metro Rail Ltd (L&TMRHL) and JD Institute of Fashion Technology (JDIFT) under which a first-of-its-kind 'Bunaai Utsav- Ek Ubharata Safar'. Also, this will be celebrated at prominent locations of HMR on March 13 and 20.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, "we are happy to host the Bunnai Utsav conceptualised by JDIFT with a vision to rejuvenate the age-old handloom textiles and local art of Telangana. Our passengers and visitors will witness this show and learn about the rich legacy of the State's weavers and craftsmen."

Nealesh Dalal, the Managing Trustee of JDIFT, said, "we are happy to partner with L&TMRHL to roll out this unique event promoting our rich heritage of handloom culture. Our local artisans and craftsmen need to be celebrated for putting India on the global map with their unique art. Our heritage, our culture, and our tradition need to be recognized".

"Moving forward, as an institution, we are not only supporting the local weavers and handloom culture of India, but also fostering a sustainable lifestyle that aids both the nation and our planet. As we are embracing the digital world and technology, we as a generation indubitably need to carry forward the glorious history of us while keeping our environment safe and healthy."

As part of the Bunaai Utsav, several live fashion shows, along with multiple workshops, will be organised at Galleria Mall, Panjagutta, and Premia Mall, Irrummanzil, on March 13 and 20.