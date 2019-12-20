Metro Rail's campaign on women safety ends

Secunderabad: NSS volunteers from twin cities participated in a flash mob choreography, a musical sequence highlighting the women's safety, Hawkeye Mobile App at a three-day awareness programme held from December 17 to 19.

It was conducted by L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) across Red Line (Corridor – 1) and Blue Line (Corridor – 3) covering around 20 high ridership metro stations during the three-day awareness programme on women safety and security.

"Safety and security come first in Hyderabad Metro Rail. It is imperative for all of us to ensure safety and security of women. L&TMRHL women members attended the margadarshak programme of Hyderabad Police, which helps women leaders in their empowerment to work for women safety for their organisation and act as a bridge between law enforcement and their organisation," said K V B Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL.

He also thanked the NSS volunteers for highlighting the measures required for women to be safe and secure in today's world. Also thanked and appreciated the efforts of SHE Teams, Hyderabad Police and HMRL for women safety and security.