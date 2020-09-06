Metro stations to have isolation rooms for suspected Coronavirus patients: HMR MD

Hyderabad: Metro Rail stations in the city would have isolation rooms especially for any medical emergency where a passenger needs immediate care.



This was announced by Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy talking to reporters here. The HMR MD said that passengers who have normal temperatures only will be allowed into the Metro trains. Thermal scanning would be done at the entry points and passengers would be allowed only if the temperatures are normal. If persons have more temperature than prescribed would be handed over to the Health department personnel.

The Metro Rail services are getting started in a phased manner from September 7. In the first phase, Corridor-1 (Miyapur to LB Nagar) would be made operational between 7 am to 12 noon and between 4 pm and 9 pm.

In the second phase- from September 8 Corridor-3 (Nagole to Raidurg) would be operated between 7 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 9 pm. In the third phase- all the three corridors would be operational from September 9 and trains would be operated from 7 am to 9 pm. There will be one train every five minutes and it would be increased or decreased based on passenger traffic and to avoid crowding.

The passengers would have to follow markings in the station and also in the trains. The authorities have marked the seat for following social distancing in the trains. The trains and stations would be sanitised frequently. The HMR MD has asked the citizens to use smart card, online ticketing, QR code for tickets.

The trains would be increased or decreased based on the rush of passengers. Passengers should wear masks and masks would be provided at the station premises on payment basis if there is no maskS. The five metro stations in the containment zones including Gandhi Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Moosapet, Musheerabad and Yusufguda will remain closed.