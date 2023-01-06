Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella meets KTR

HYDERBAD: Soon after a fruitful meeting with Prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella met Telangana Minister of IT and Industries KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Friday.



Taking to his Twitter handle, KTR tweeted pictures of them shaking hands and captioned it," Good start to the day when two Hyderabadis get to catch up with Satya Nadella and We chatted about Business & Biryani."





The Hyderabadi in Nadella came out and he told the ChatGPT that as a Hyderabadi, the software cannot insult his intelligence by calling Biriyani a South Indian 'tiffin.' And according to Nadella, the software said, "I am sorry! ".



It is to be noted here that Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and said India's strides in technology and innovation are ushering in an era of tech-led growth. Nadella pledged the company's support in helping the country realise the Digital India vision.





