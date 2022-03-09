Microsoft's Data Centre in Hyderabad - Everything you need to know

After the Amazon data center, now it's time for Hyderabad to witness another data center from Microsoft. The latest news is that Microsoft is investing Rs. 15000 crores for this upcoming project will become the 4th largest after cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai. Microsoft already has a network of 160 data centers across different locations in the world.

Here are the highlights that you should know about the Microsoft's Largest Data Centre that will be set up in IT capital Hyderabad.

• According to official sources, Microsoft acquired around 110 acres worth Rs 450 crore land in multiple locations across Hyderabad.

• It is anticipated that the new data center will start its operation in 2025.

• The latest initiative of Microsoft will welcome more such investments from different multinational companies.

• The upcoming data center will indirectly support the growth of local businesses, job creation, facilities management, networking, data security etc.

• This initiative will encourage Microsoft's cloud capabilities in and across the country.

• The new data center will provide Cloud, Data Solutions, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Productivity Tools, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) with advanced security for different institutions and enterprises.