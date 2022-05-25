Midhani depot circle: A commuters' nightmare

Hyderabad: Motorists commuting from LB Nagar to Phisalbanda are facing heavy traffic jams and threats of accidents due to lack of a traffic signal under the new Owaisi flyover junction near the Midhani depot circle. There is no traffic signal since the flyover was opened to the public.



Vehicles coming from LB Nagar towards Phisalbanda, which also connects Shamshabad and other national highways, are facing difficulties at the Midhani circle. Recently, a motorcyclist was hit by a heavy truck in evening hours, as there was no signal the vehicle did not stop at the Midhani circle.

A resident, Mohammed Shakeel, said, "Residents of both Riyasat Nagar and Phisalbanda are facing severe difficulties with no signal at the Midhani circle. There are vegetable markets and several eatery shops on the other side of the road. Many pedestrians during both morning and evening hours cross the road. They have to rush as there is no traffic signal to let them cross the road if traffic is stopped." During peak hours the Midhani circle gets jam-packed with traffic, including heavy goods carrier trucks coming from LB Nagar passing through Phisalbanda. They have to stop for more than 30 minutes at the Midhani circle due to heavy traffic jams and RTC buses taking a left turn towards the Midhani depot.

Although the Midhani circle was identified by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and, in collaboration with the Hyderabad Traffic Police, the authorities decided to put up a traffic signal there, the residents claim that only poles have been installed, but traffic signal lights and electric connection have not been given to poles. Commuters demand the GHMC to immediately fix the traffic signal and make it functional 24/7 as traffic flow to this inner ring road is more compared to other roads.

While residents say they filed numerous complaints both with the GHMC and Traffic Police requesting to set up a traffic signal at the Midhani circle, there is no response from authorities.