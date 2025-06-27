  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Millet conference empowers wellness leaders

Millet conference empowers wellness leaders
x
Highlights

The Millet Health Activists Conference concluded successfully, uniting over 140 participants from 25 states under the Millet Udyami Bharath 2025...

The Millet Health Activists Conference concluded successfully, uniting over 140 participants from 25 states under the Millet Udyami Bharath 2025 initiative. Held at Minerva Halls, the five-day event championed millet-based wellness and entrepreneurship. Organized by Millets National Media Portal, the conference featured expert sessions on millet cultivation, health innovation, and lifestyle disease prevention. Highlights included advanced training at IIMR and insights from agricultural and nutrition leaders. With representation from farmers to health professionals, the event forged a powerful network of millet ambassadors committed to sustainable agriculture and holistic public health across India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick