Millet conference empowers wellness leaders

The Millet Health Activists Conference concluded successfully, uniting over 140 participants from 25 states under the Millet Udyami Bharath 2025 initiative. Held at Minerva Halls, the five-day event championed millet-based wellness and entrepreneurship. Organized by Millets National Media Portal, the conference featured expert sessions on millet cultivation, health innovation, and lifestyle disease prevention. Highlights included advanced training at IIMR and insights from agricultural and nutrition leaders. With representation from farmers to health professionals, the event forged a powerful network of millet ambassadors committed to sustainable agriculture and holistic public health across India.