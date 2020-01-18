MIM kicks off campaign in Jalpally

Jalpally: AIMIM general secretary and Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and MLC Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hassan Effendi kick-started election campaign along with the different ward candidates under Jalpally municipality. The Municipal elections are schedule to be held on January 22.

During the campaign, Pasha Quadri and Riyaz Effendi along with candidates held door-to-door campaign in Shaheen Nagar, Errakunta, Mohammed Nagar and its surrounding areas. They interacted with locals and assured them that the problems will be solved. They also explained them about the development activities in division. They distributed pamphlets among residents and asked them to vote in the favor of AIMIM, by giving slogan 'Patang ko Vote do'.

Along with them, a group of locals also gathered in this campaign and raised slogans 'Vote for Kite' and 'Vote for Developments.' After the door-to-door campaign, a public meeting was organised and addressed by Pasha Quadri in Errakunta.