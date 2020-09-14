MIM MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj tests Covid positive

Hyderabad: The AIMIM MLA from Nampally, Jaffar Hussain Meraj tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been reported asymptomatic and has been put under home isolation

Jaffar Hussain Meraj on Monday, informed on his social media page that he had gone for home isolation as he tested positive for Covid-19. The doctors advised him to stay home quarantined.

"I was tested Covid positive. The doctors have advised me to stay home quarantined. I request all those people who came in contact with me recently, to undergo tests for Coronavirus infection," Jafar Hussain Meraj said on his official page.