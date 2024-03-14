MIM seeks police nod for shops to keep open all night through Ramzan

Hyderabad: A delegation of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislators on Wednesday called on three Police Commissioners and urged them to allow the business establishments to operate during night hours in the month of Ramzan.

On the instructions of Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the party legislators met Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi, and discussed allowing shops to conduct business during Ramzan.

The AIMIM legislators requested the police commissioners to give necessary directions to police officials to allow establishments such as eateries, hotels, and business establishments to run during the night hours as a large number of people visit the markets and also offer prayers in mosques during the night hours.

The AIMIM delegation comprised MLAs Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan), Jaffar Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), Mir Zulfeqar Ali (Charminar), Mohammed Mubeen (Bahadurpura), Mohammed Majid Hussain (Nampally), and MLCs Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hasan Effandi and Mirza RahmathBaig.

Jaffer Hussain Meraj said that on the first day of Ramzan, there was confusion over keeping the shops open till late night and the patrolling police started enforcing closure of shops at 11 pm.

He said “Following the representation of AIMIM, the three Commissioners assured us that they will allow the commercial establishments to remain open till late night in Ramzan.

The traders should also support the police and ensure there are no problems with general traffic and no law & order issues.”

He also reminded that in the Ramzan coordination meeting AIMIM’s floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi had earlier submitted a representation to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy requesting him to grant permission to run the shops, hotels and other establishments during the night hours in the month of Ramzan under GHMC limits for convenience of people. Moreover, a call recording of Advisor to Government on Minority Affairs Mohammed Shabbir Ali saying the government permitted shops to remain open 24 hours in Ramzan was issued is making rounds in social media.