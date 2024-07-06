  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Min Seethakka slaps legal notice on KCR

Min Seethakka slaps legal notice on KCR
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Danasri Anasuya (Seethakka) sent legal notices to former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday....

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Danasri Anasuya (Seethakka) sent legal notices to former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday.

The Minister took strong objection to the BRS party’s posts on the party's official X site saying 'Indiramma Rajyam, Isukaralla Rajyam'.

As it is a BRS account, legal notices were issued to the president of that party, KCR, who was responsible for it. Seethakka was angry about the ‘malicious propaganda’ on social media to tarnish her image. Seethakka demanded that KCR apologise immediately.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X