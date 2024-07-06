Live
- 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ release now set for August 2
- FPIs infuse Rs 7,962 crore in equity this month, Rs 6,304 crore in debts
- GHMC Council meeting turns violent, BJP and BRS Corporators clashes.
- How education technology is altering norms of innovation in special education
- Muharram 2024: History and Significance of Islamic New Year
- Online learning uprising: A new era for teaching careers
- Design education is vital for India's socio-economic growth
- Tips to help children maintain a healthy weight
- Will make Husnabad a role model says Minister Ponnam Prabhakar
- Salt Therapy: Harnessing Nature's Healing Salt
Min Seethakka slaps legal notice on KCR
Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Danasri Anasuya (Seethakka) sent legal notices to former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday.
The Minister took strong objection to the BRS party’s posts on the party's official X site saying 'Indiramma Rajyam, Isukaralla Rajyam'.
As it is a BRS account, legal notices were issued to the president of that party, KCR, who was responsible for it. Seethakka was angry about the ‘malicious propaganda’ on social media to tarnish her image. Seethakka demanded that KCR apologise immediately.
