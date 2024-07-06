Min Seethakka slaps legal notice on KCR

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Danasri Anasuya (Seethakka) sent legal notices to former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday.

The Minister took strong objection to the BRS party’s posts on the party's official X site saying 'Indiramma Rajyam, Isukaralla Rajyam'.

As it is a BRS account, legal notices were issued to the president of that party, KCR, who was responsible for it. Seethakka was angry about the ‘malicious propaganda’ on social media to tarnish her image. Seethakka demanded that KCR apologise immediately.