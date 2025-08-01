Minister inaugurates waiting area at US Consulate

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu clarified that every step taken by the state government is for the benefit of the people of Telangana. On Thursday, at the premises of the US Consulate General in Hyderabad, he formally inaugurated the ‘Telangana State Consular Waiting Area’, constructed with advanced amenities at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

The Minister explained that the US Consulate in Hyderabad receives more than 3,000 visitors daily. It came to the government’s attention that visitors were facing serious difficulties due to the lack of proper waiting facilities. After conducting a ground-level study and identifying the exact needs, a modern waiting area with state-of-the-art amenities has been made available. This is an example of the government’s proactive approach not just in industrial and technological sectors but also in initiatives that bring improvements to the daily lives of the people.

The Minister further stated that the Telangana Government is sincerely working to strengthen bilateral relations between Telangana and the United States. The US is a leading trade partner for Telangana in sectors such as pharma, aerospace, electronics, and electric vehicles (EVs). Around 38% of Telangana’s IT exports are directed to North America.

Hyderabad is the home base for global companies like Google, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft. In January this year alone, US-based companies invested Rs 31,500 crore in the state, leading to the creation of 30,000 new jobs.

He mentioned that this new waiting area will not only serve business collaborations but will also help strengthen people-to-people relations between international partners. Hyderabad US Consul General Jennifer Larson and other dignitaries participated in the event.