Minister Indrakaran Reddy rolls out slew of online services at Jogulamba temple

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy launched online services at Jogulamba temple in Gadwal district on Monday.

He said online services were being started in major temples across the State in phases. Besides providing better facilities to devotees, online services such as worship, accommodation booking, prasadam distribution and others have already been made available in 36 main temples.

The minister explained that due to this facility devotees were able to get many services in an easy and transparent manner.

Henceforth devotees can book darshan tickets, pujas, archanas and other services through online mode. He clarified that services to devotees would continue offline.Reddy said during the Krishna Pushkaralu, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had allocated funds for development of the Jogulamba temple.: The shrine has already been rebuilt; work of Bala Brahmeswara Swamy temple is on". He said funds have been allocated for development of the temple under the Prasad scheme of the Central government.

Alampur MLA M Abraham, Sirpur Kagaznagar legislator Koneru Konappa, temple chairman Srinivas Reddy, Endowments deputy commissioner Ramakrishna, temple EO Purender Kumar, Union Bank DGM Ramanath were present at the launch.