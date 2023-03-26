Minister Jagadish Reddy lambasts BJP for misleading youth 

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday demanded the BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to stage dharna in Delhi but not in Telangana for Central government's failure of not fulfilling the promise of 2 crore jobs per year.

Addressing a press conference here at the BRSLP office along with T Ravinder Rao, MLA G Kishore Kumar, Jagadish Reddy lashed out at the BJP leaders alleging that the BJP leaders killed the witnesses in the Vyapam scam, which had created a sensation in Madhya Pradesh. The opposition was making the unemployed a victim in their political game. The unemployed should be vigilant. Bandi Sanjay's dharna initiation is not for the unemployed but only for the political jobs that will come if there is a political vacuum in Telangana, said Jagadish Reddy.

The BRS leader made it clear that the society of Telangana was not ready to give political jobs no matter how many protests were taken up. He demanded that Prime Minister Modi should resign for removing existing jobs and not filling new jobs. He called upon the unemployed to pressurise the promise given by Modi before starting dharnas and initiations.

The Minister claimed that compared to all the BJP-ruled states, the percentage of filling up of vacancies was double in Telangana. He questioned what the Minister KTR had to do with the paper leak. He criticized that BJP leaders for making accusations out of jealousy of such a leader. He said that the era of Prime Minister Modi's dictatorship was over. People of the country are not in a position to ignore his dictatorship.