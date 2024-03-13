Minister Komatireddy dons role of bus driver

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday donned the role of a driver as he drove the vehicle to the Secretariat.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy flagged off 22 electric buses at Necklace Road here on Tuesday.

After flagging off the electric buses, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who boarded one among the buses and sat in the driver's seat, drove the vehicle to the Secretariat. Bhatti Vikramarka and Ponnam Prabhakar also boarded the same bus and enjoyed the journey of new electric bus.

On the occasion, a programme was organised on the premises of Secretariat where the Deputy Chief Minister said that in the previous government, RTC staff used to get into trouble for salaries and there was concern that the government would sell the Corporation's assets.

"However, after the Congress government came to power, fears and worries have been removed from the minds of the employees. The State government has initiated various measures to strengthen the Corporation and work for the welfare of employees. The credit of providing free bus travel to women belongs to the Congress government," Batti said.

Reminding that the Congress government has successfully launched three promises- Indiramma houses, Gruha Jyothi and Mahalakshmi within three months, Bhatti reiterated that the State government will fulfill every single promise made during the election and will work for the development of the State.