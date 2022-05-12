Minister KTR inaugurates the American Callaway Golf Digitech Centre in Hyderabad

Telangana Minister KTR said that Hyderabad was ahead of other cities in the country in terms of infrastructure. He said Hyderabad also ranks first among the cities for livelihood. Minister KTR inaugurated the office of the American Callaway Golf Company at the Knowledge Center at Rayadurg in the city. Speaking on the occasion, he said that he was happy to set up an office of Callaway in Hyderabad.

KTR said that there are many digital tech companies in Telangana. Qualcomm is headquartered in San Diego. "The company has set up its second head office in Hyderabad. Companies like Apple, Google, Uber and Novartis have come to the city. The second largest campuses of the respective companies are located in Hyderabad," the minister said.



He said Amazon the biggest company has its centre in the city and urged that the Callaway would invest more. He assured that the Telangana government will provide all possible assistance. Callaway Golf is setting up its largest digital tech hub in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs. 150 crore, which will create employment opportunities for about 300 people.