Minister KTR releases MA & UD annual report

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao announced on Wednesday that the State government has invested Rs 1,21,294 crore in the Municipal Administration department over the past nine years, with a majority of the funds, Rs 44,021.99 crore, allocated to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

The Minister released the nine-year progress report of the department, highlighting that the State government’s share accounted for 91.8 percent, while the Centre contributed Rs 9,934 crore. He emphasised that the Centre provided the assistance as per the rightful share of the State, without any additional funds. Comparatively, during the Congress' ten-year tenure from 2004 to 2014, the total expenditure was Rs 26,212.50 crore.

Rama Rao credited the development of towns to the implementation of new Municipal Acts and programmes such as Pattana Pragathi initiated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He explained that since 70 per cent of the State’s revenues come from urban areas, the government has acquired loans to provide basic infrastructure in towns. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestions, the state government issued Municipal bonds to secure additional funds. Rama Rao urged citizens to assess the progress made in the city over the past decade.

The Minister said that there was lot more to do for the government in the coming years which includes improving public transport, expanding Metro Rail in old city, electrification of RTC buses, and improving Nalas. “If we compare this with the past in all the departments, a significant qualitative change can be seen,” said Rao.

Highlighting the government’s dedication to improving facilities in towns, the Minister mentioned the recognition and awards received from the Centre. He noted that significant qualitative changes can be observed when comparing the present state of various departments with the past.

Rama Rao outlined the government’s efforts to enhance drinking water supply in the city, including the construction of an intake well at Sunkisala, which is currently 60 percent complete. He assured that by the next summer, the works would be finished, ensuring the city’s water needs are met until 2050. Additionally, plans are underway to bring water from the Kondapochamma Reservoir to the capital.

Regarding the GHMC, the Minister highlighted the recent opening of 150 ward offices across all divisions to improve the grievance redressal mechanism and provide better administration to citizens. He also mentioned two incomplete projects, Uppal and Amberpet flyovers, which were taken up by the Centre but have not yet been finished. Rama Rao expressed his belief that if these projects were handed over to the State government, they would have been completed by now.

Addressing the status of GO111, Rama Rao confirmed that the government has abolished the GO as promised.

However, he emphasised the need to establish guidelines for constructions near water bodies due to the presence of illegal structures. A meeting with the chief secretary was scheduled to discuss this matter further.