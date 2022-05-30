Minister Malla Reddy forced to leave after praising TRS, KCR

Hyderabad: There were tense moments in the 'Reddy Simha Garjana' at Ghatkesar on Sunday. Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy had to face the ire of Reddys for praising Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, forcing him to leave the venue abruptly without completing his speech.

The Reddy Simha Garjana was organised by leaders from the community. Malla Reddy praised the CM in his speech. While speaking, he said there would be a TRS government once again. The gathering objected his repeated reference to the TRS and the CM. They raised chairs in the air as a mark of protest. Some threw slippers and stones towards the minister.

Reddy had to finish his speech abruptly and leave. The crowd chased his vehicle throwing chairs and stones at the convoy of the minister. The police had a tough time to manage the crowd. They heaved a sigh of relief after Reddy left.