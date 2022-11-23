Minister Mallareddy's son hospitalised during IT raids

Hyderabad: The Income Tax department raids at the educational institutions run by Minister Ch Malla Reddy took a new turn after the Minister's son Mahender Reddy complained of chest pain and was rushed to hospital.

It is to mention here that the I-T officials are carrying out searches at educational institutions and houses of the relatives of the Minister in Hyderabad. The raids began on Tuesday morning and are continuing.

Malla Reddy who visited the hospital and met his son later told media persons that the I-T officials along with CRPF personnel attacked his son and beat him brutally.

He said the BJP is targeting him and intimidating. "We provide education to students from economically backward families and mould their lives. We are not doing any smuggling ," the Minister told reporters.