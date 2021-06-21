Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy makes surprise visit to Kaukuntla

Chevella: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy made a surprise visit to Kaukuntla village on Sunday and inspected the works which were taken up as part of Palle Pragathi programme. The Minister later inspected Zilla Parishad High School, nursery and others and later enquired with the village Sarpanch and Secretary about the progress of works taken up as part of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabitha said that the State government under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao had introduced the PallePragathi programme to develop villages, and as part of it, the government was providing ample funds to the panchayats every month. She said it was the responsibility of villagers and the officials to see that works taken up are completed in the stipulated time. She directed the officials to plant more saplings during the upcoming seventh phase of Haritha Haram. DCMS chairman P Krishna Reddy, Sarpanch, TRS leaders and officials were present.