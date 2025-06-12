Minister touts Telangana as emerging global skill capital

Hyderabad: Telangana is poised to become the ‘Skill Capital of the Globe’ under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, said Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT and Industries.

The Minister was speaking after a high-level meeting with representatives of UK-based semiconductor giant ARM Holdings at Dr B R Ambedkar Secretariat on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Minister highlighted Telangana’s business friendly ecosystem and the proactive support extended by the state government to industries. He noted that ARM Holdings’ keen interest in investing in Telangana reflects the efficiency and credibility of the state’s governance.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to ARM Holdings for expressing interest in partnering with us in the semiconductor sector. The government will provide all necessary support to facilitate their entry and growth,” the Minister affirmed.

“Our greatest asset is our youth. They are highly talented and need only the right guidance to excel. Through the Young India Skills University, we are committed to creating industry-ready human capital,” he added.

Emphasising the growing global demand in the semiconductor sector, Minister Sridhar Babu reiterated the government’s commitment to skilling Telangana’s youth in line with industry needs.

In a major boost to this initiative, Ken Ku, CEO of Malaysia-based Spring Semiconductors, who attended the meeting, expressed the company’s willingness to take responsibility for training 10,000 youth by 2030.

“We commend the Telangana government’s dedication to becoming the global hub for skilled talent. Spring Semiconductors will develop a specialised curriculum to train local youth in semiconductor manufacturing and design. The training will involve six months of instruction in Telangana followed by international internships in countries like Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan,” Ku stated.

He also confirmed that this ambitious plan will be executed in partnership with T-Consult. Minister Sridhar Babu welcomed this initiative and thanked Ken Ku for his proactive support.