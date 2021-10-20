Minor fire breaks out in Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

A minor fire broke out here at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad in the wee hours on Wednesday. A short-circuit in the power panel board is said to be the cause of the fire.

Alerted over the incident, the Gandhi Hospital staff informed the officials of fire department who rushed to the spot and doused the fire.





No casualties have been reported in the incident as the authorities moved out a few patients from the nearby ward after smoke emanated the floor. The incident created panic among the staff and patients.

The police personnel also reached the spot and took up an investigation.





