Minorities welfare department assures to complete work before Ramzan

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ramzan, no arrangements were taken up for the smooth conduct of the 30-day holy month in Hyderabad. Public representatives raise issues with the Telangana State Minorities Welfare Department about the work to be done, such as mosque renovation and repair and iftar arrangements.

Last week, the meeting was conducted by Minister BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, where advisor to the government Mohammed Ali Shabbir, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs, and others attended. During the meeting, the Minister asked the officials for adequate arrangements for the holy month; however, the works were yet to be taken up by the government and minority welfare department.

AIMIM MLA from Karwan, Kausar Mohiuddin, called on Omer Jaleel, Commissioner of the TS Minorities Welfare Department, and asked the Welfare Department to take up the work on war footing for the upcoming Ramzan. The MLA discussed the long pending project of renovating Qutab Shahi Masjid in Langar Houz, worth Rs 1.25 crore. Kausar Mohiuddin said the budget was released, tenders were called, and the agency was allotted to take up work but at a slow pace.

The MLA also discussed the sanctioning of Rs 45 lakhs for renovation of the masjid and premises of Dargah Hakeem Shah Baba, as well as the amount of Rs 85 lakh sanctioned for renovation of the Dargah and masjid premises of Miya Mishk in Puranapul. The Commissioner ensures that the work will be completed within the given time.

Moreover, it has been observed that for the last few years, in the holy month, there were no proper arrangements by the government for the Muslims. In a majority of mosques, including historic Mecca Masjid and Shahi Masjid, among others, there were no proper arrangements, no repair works, and lacked basic facilities during Ramzan due to a lack of budget. Asif Hussain Sohail, an activist, said that earlier, the government used to sanction a grant in aid for the holy month, and the Telangana Wakf Board used to take up work in over 1,000 Wakf institutions, including mosques, dargahs, and other Islamic institutions.

In the recent Assembly budget session, MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi urged the Congress government to release the grant in aid that was sanctioned by the government. Akbar said, “A grant of Rs 105 crore was made available for the renovation and repair of 1,000 Wakf institutions.

The State Finance Department released the funds, but at most of the places, the works have not yet begun.” He requested the State government release the funds, carry out the work, and finish it before Ramzan begins.”