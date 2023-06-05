Mir Osman Ali, the last Nizam remembered on his 57th Death Anniversary

Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan, Designated 9th head of the Asif Jahi Dynasty of Nizams paid tributes on Sunday morning to Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of the Princely State of Hyderabad, the largest Princely state in British India at his mausoleum at Masjid-e-Judi, at King Koti, near Nazri Bagh Palace in Hyderabad

Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan visited the Masjid-e-Judi, where all the family members of the 7th Nizam have graves, accompanied by Nawab Ameer Ali Jah, the Grand Son of 7th Nizam, who with the largest majority of the 7th Nizams family have selected him for the honour. Ameer Ali Jah is one of the handful of Asif Jahi's in the City today of this generation who was bestowed the title of ‘Jah’ directly by the Nizam.

Sunday was also the 57th death anniversary of the last Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Speaking on the occasion interacting with the media, Ameer Ali Jah, AKA Moin Nawab said paying respects to grandfather, Mir Osman Ali Khan, the erstwhile ruling Nizam 7th of Hyderabad State was an honour He said, "I on behalf of my family of Direct descendants of the 7th Nizam have come to Masjid e' Juri/Judi to pay respects to our dynamic and progressive world-renowned secular Grandfather who did a lot making the whole state of Hyderabad, which had the present Hyderabad as its capital, into a developed city. We have gathered to pay tribute and respect in more numbers than usual for this dynamic farsighted benefactor of Hyderabad as we are accompanying our New Nizam, Raunaq Yar Khan, he added.